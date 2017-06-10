South Africa’s Bafana Bafana shock Super Eagles in Uyo (See match info & Statistics)

Bafana Bafana got their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign off to a winning start, after claiming a 2-0 win over Nigeria in Uyo. The Super Eagles controlled proceedings from the onset and looked lively down the right flank with Moses Simon, Soccer Laduma says.. After a quiet spell in the first half, the […]

The post South Africa’s Bafana Bafana shock Super Eagles in Uyo (See match info & Statistics) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

