South Africa’s economy joins Nigeria in recession

South Africa has joined Nigeria in the recession club. This means Africa’s two largest economies are now in a recession, a situation that will slow down the growth of the rest of the continent and could translate to increased investor appetite for faster growing but economically smaller Kenya, Ethiopia and Ivory Coast. South Africa’s economy…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post South Africa’s economy joins Nigeria in recession appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

