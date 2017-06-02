South Africa’s ruling party calls for probe of leaked emails
South Africa’s ruling party urged the government to investigate the veracity of thousands of leaked emails that allegedly prove that members of the wealthy Gupta family, who are friends with President Jacob Zuma, exerted undue influence over his administration and state companies. “The African National Congress views these allegations in a very serious light,” party spokesman Zizi…
