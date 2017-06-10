Pages Navigation Menu

South- East Governors calls on Northern leaders to advise their youths

The Northern leaders and other stakeholders has been asked  to advise youths in the region to desist from making inflammatory statements, the statement was made by the South-East Governors` Forum. The call  was made by the forum on Thursday in Abakaliki, in a statement signed by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, its Chairman. The statement was …

