South west people crave for self-determination, Oduduwa Republic – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has said that the older generation people in the South west are yearning for restructuring as the the younger generation crave for self-determination and Oduduwa Republic.

Fani-Kayode made this known in a series of tweets on his twitter handle @realffk

The post South west people crave for self-determination, Oduduwa Republic – Fani-Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

