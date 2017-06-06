Southampton Report Liverpool To Premier League Over Virgil van Dijk Transfer Approach

Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over what they believe is an illegal approach for centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

A source at St Mary’s has said that the club has concluded a number of transfers with Liverpool in recent years but feel that this time they have overstepped the mark in trying to convince the player to move and they want PL to look into whether any rules have been broken.

Southampton have made it clear to the Premier League that they have received no official approach from Liverpool for Van Dijk and, more generally, they have stressed that the player has five years to run on his contract, meaning they are in a strong position regarding his future.

Last month, Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger told PA Sport the club could turn down even a £60 million bid for Van Dijk.

“Can we? Yes,” Krueger said. “We do not need to sell any player for the first time since I’ve been here.”

Van Dijk missed the final five months of the season after sustaining an ankle injury following a challenge by Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy in Southampton’s 3-0 winat St Mary’s on 22 January.

