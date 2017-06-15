Pages Navigation Menu

Southampton Sack Puel As The Search For New Management Gets Underway

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Claude Puel was sacked as Southampton manager on Wednesday after just one season in charge, the English Premier Club announced. 55-year-old Puel, took Southampton to a respectable eighth-place finish in the table and to the League Cup final where they were defeated by Manchester United. “Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated…

