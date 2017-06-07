Southeast Development Commission bill passes second reading in Senate
The bill to establish Southeast Development Commission sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP) Anambra North Senatorial district and Samuel Anyanwu (PDP), Imo East Senatorial district passed second reading on Wednesday. The bill which was first introduced on 26th June, 2016, is to serve as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the Southeast. Samuel […]
Southeast Development Commission bill passes second reading in Senate
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!