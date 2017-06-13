Spanish Authorities Accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of Tax Fraud

World’s highest paid athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of tax fraud by the Spanish Authorities, BBC reports. The prosecutor’s office in Madrid has said a lawsuit has been filed against the Real Madrid player. Ronaldo, who is accused of evading tax of 14.7m euros from 2011 to 2014, had earlier denied allegations in December […]

