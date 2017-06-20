Spanish Bullfighter Gored to Death After Slipping on His Own Cape

A man was killed by a raging bull as he stumbled in the ring after slipping on his own cape in Southern France. Earlier this month, a 36-year-old Spanish matador, Iván Fandiño, was gored to death by a bull named Burp after he stumbled in the ring following a slip on his own cape. The…

The post Spanish Bullfighter Gored to Death After Slipping on His Own Cape appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

