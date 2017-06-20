Pages Navigation Menu

Spanish Bullfighter Gored to Death After Slipping on His Own Cape

A man was killed by a raging bull as he stumbled in the ring after slipping on his own cape in Southern France. Earlier this month, a 36-year-old Spanish matador, Iván Fandiño, was gored to death by a bull named Burp after he stumbled in the ring following a slip on his own cape. The…

