Special Ramadan offer: JamoAfrique Restaurant offers discount on meals

As Muslims worldwide countdown to the last 10 days of Ramadan, JamoAfrique, the premium Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Lagos is offering an amazing 10% discount on meals deals.

It gets even better with the additional option of free delivery around the Victoria island/Lekki axis of Lagos.

This special offer last through the last 10 days of Ramadan otherwise known as ” Laylatul Qadr’, all you need to do is make your way to Plot 3, Block 3 Oniru Estate, Victoria Island just a few blocks after Four Points hotel, Lekki, Lagos to enjoy the best of Caribbean and Continental meals.

