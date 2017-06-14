Anthony Joshua ‘to visit’ Nigeria in August – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports


Anthony Joshua 'to visit' Nigeria in August
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua will visit Nigeria in August on a three-day tour. Joshua will pay courtesy visits to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the governors of Lagos and Ogun states as well as royal fathers in Yoruba land
