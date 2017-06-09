Sports Federation elections: Ministry inaugurates electoral committees Monday

Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, Director of Federations and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) in the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, on Thursday said the sports federation electoral committees would be inaugurated on Monday. Kulu-Akinyemi disclosed that the committees have 93 electoral committee members and they would be inaugurated on Monday. In a statement by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, in Abuja, Kulu-Akinyemi said the inauguration would be done by the minister.

