Sports Federation elections: Ministry to inaugurate members of appeals, petitions committees Monday

Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, Director of Federations and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) in the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, on Thursday said the sports federation electoral committees would be inaugurated on Monday. Kulu-Akinyemi disclosed that the committees have 93 electoral committee members and they would be inaugurated on Monday. In a statement by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special…

The post Sports Federation elections: Ministry to inaugurate members of appeals, petitions committees Monday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

