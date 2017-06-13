SPORTS FEDERATIONS’ ELECTION: Dalung tasks electoral, appeals committees

“This makes it imperative to get the leadership of our sports federations rights as the existing electoral process is usually manipulated, not transparent and not in line with international best practice. We hope that with these elections, all these will be changed and we are counting on the members if the electoral committee to make this happen,’’ he said.

Similarly, Dalung also inaugurated a seven-member Electoral Appeal Committee to look into all complaints on the election, urging members to be fair, transparent and unbiased in the discharge

of their duties, just as he quipped: “You are expected to imbibe unbiased virtues in the discharge of your duties.” The President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) Habu Gumel, also advised the electoral committee members to conduct elections in a democratic way as Nigeria would be monitored by international bodies and observers.