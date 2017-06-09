Sports management: Fresh wants transparency at all levels

Discipline and transparency must be maintained at all levels of sports management if Nigeria is to continue to occupy an enviable position in the continent and beyond.

This was the submission of Niger State FA Chairman and member of the Nigeria Football Federation Comrade Ahmed Yusuf Fresh.

Fresh who only few days back ordered the dissolution of local football Association of Rafi Local Government Area for engaging in activities capable of bringing the FA to disrepute, said indiscipline at such local levels if not arrested would grow into a virus that can dent sports at the state, national and international levels.

The Dissolution which was contained in a letter dated 6th June 2017 with reference Number SPT/SUB/001/Vol iii/2214 and signed by the state FA secretary saidu jagaba‎ said the local FA of Rafi stand dissolved and a caretaker committee has been constituted

“If we must retain a place of pride in sports as a country, we must arrest indiscipline and unacceptable conducts at all levels of management “he said

The state FA had earlier lifted the suspension of four members of the local FA after creating a window of reconciliation.

The decision taken by Fresh to according to him reposition sports in the local government and by extension in the state, is however not being received with open arms in some quarters

Secretary of Rafi FA Mallam isyaku salihu who did not hesitate to condemn the action, maintained that neither Lifting of the suspension of members nor dissolution of the local FA followed due process, and called for its immediate reversal.

“”We call on the FA to up heal the suspension of four members found to be guilty so that the relative peace enjoyed by the FA can continue in the interest of sports.”” He submitted

