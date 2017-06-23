Sports Minister, Dalung speaks on Buhari’s return

The Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Solomon Dalung, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return to the country. Dalung made the claim in a terse statement on his Facebook wall on Friday. The post reads, “Our God answers prayers, Mr President will soon return home, In Sha Allah. I stand with Buhari.” […]

