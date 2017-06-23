Pages Navigation Menu

Sports Minister, Dalung speaks on Buhari’s return

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Solomon Dalung, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return to the country. Dalung made the claim in a terse statement on his Facebook wall on Friday. The post reads, “Our God answers prayers, Mr President will soon return home, In Sha Allah. I stand with Buhari.” […]

