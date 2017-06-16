Sports Ministry loses Deputy Director, NFF says death a big shock

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports on Thursday in Abuja lost one of its senior staff, Mrs Lizzy Onyewenwa, the Deputy Director of Planning. The Director of Information, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Tolu Makinde, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said Onyewenwa died after a brief illness. NAN reports…

The post Sports Ministry loses Deputy Director, NFF says death a big shock appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

