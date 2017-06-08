Spotify’s Secret Genius Program takes note of unsung heroes — songwriters

Spotify announced the Secret Genius Program, a series of playlists, podcasts, and an award ceremony that highlights some of the most underappreciated people in music: The songwriters.

The post Spotify’s Secret Genius Program takes note of unsung heroes — songwriters appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

