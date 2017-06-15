Stakeholders Call for Review of Tax Policies in Real Estate Sector – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Guardian
|
Stakeholders Call for Review of Tax Policies in Real Estate Sector
THISDAY Newspapers
Worried that the effects of the high rate of taxes is taking a toll on the real estate sector, its stakeholders on Tuesday, called on the federal and state governments to review their tax policies and provide incentives where necessary. The …
NBCC laments multiplicity of taxes in real estate sector
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!