Stan Wawrinka Defeats Murray to reach French Open Final

Andy Murray‘s French Open title hopes ended with a five-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals. The world number one was beaten 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 in four hours and 34 minutes. It was a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which the Briton won before going on to lose the final to […]

