Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stan Wawrinka Defeats Murray to reach French Open Final

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Andy Murray‘s French Open title hopes ended with a five-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals. The world number one was beaten 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 in four hours and 34 minutes. It was a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which the Briton won before going on to lose the final to […]

The post Stan Wawrinka Defeats Murray to reach French Open Final appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.