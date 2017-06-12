Stanbic IBTC throws weight behind REIT – Vanguard
|
Stanbic IBTC throws weight behind REIT
Vanguard
INVESTORS in Real Estate Investment Trust, REIT, have received a boost as Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has indicated its preparedness to support individuals and businesses interested in long-term investment in the real estate sector. The bank said that in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!