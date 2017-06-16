Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Starboy Ting! Wizkid Features in Hunger Magazine | See Photos

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Pop superstar Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid granted an interview in the latest issue of US based Hunger Magazine. The Starboy Records boss & Sony Music/RCA act in his interview explained that inasmuch as his aim is to make music for the world, he is however very much satisfied with his current African fanbase. […]

The post Starboy Ting! Wizkid Features in Hunger Magazine | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.