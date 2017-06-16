Starboy… Wizkid Looking Fresh In New Photos

Wizkid was featured in a recent photo shoot and he showed off his unique sense of style. Wearing bold colors including an orange suit from Blood Brother paired with Nike trainers and Linda Farrow glasses, he also wore a Topman jacket paired with brown tinted glasses in another photo. See his very stylish looks below:

