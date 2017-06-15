Starlets rock US team in friendly – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Starlets rock US team in friendly
The Star, Kenya
Harambee Starlets' Rachael Mwema (left) and Bannes Sara of Lynch Burg US during a friendly match in Machakos on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. National women's football team, Harambee Starlets' humiliated …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!