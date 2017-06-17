Stars and Friends football tourney enters semis – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Stars and Friends football tourney enters semis
Vanguard
Semi final matches of the Stars and Friends football tournament will be played tomorrow at the mainbowl of the National Stadium, Lagos. The tournament which has 12 football academy teams drawn from Lagos including the popular Amuneke Football …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!