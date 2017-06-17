Stars and Friends football tourney enters semis

Semi final matches of the Stars and Friends football tournament will be played tomorrow at the mainbowl of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The tournament which has 12 football academy teams drawn from Lagos including the popular Amuneke Football Academy, and one from Ghana has attracted the interests of international scouts from Austria.

Robert Paldan, one of the scouts who spoke with Sports Vanguard said the tournament had given him a first hand experience with Nigerian players and that he has not been disappointed with what he had seen so far.

“Nigeria is a great country with a very rich football history. The country also has a lot of talented players plying their trade with some big clubs in Europe and elsewhere. It is indeed great to be here.”

On his part, former national U-17 team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, whose academy qualified for the semi final through penalty shootout said the essence of the tournament was to facilitate the job of the scouts. “But it is not all about selling players. An academy provides a step to developing the huge talents that are abound in the country. By that way, we develop the players for the country if they are found good enough. Football development in other countries is growing so fast, and we are not doing much to catch up with the rest of the world.

“Every little step in that direction matters,” he said.

