Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stars Turn Up For “Transformers” Premiere – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Stars Turn Up For “Transformers” Premiere
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Mark Wahlberg and his co-stars walked the blue carpet for the global premiere of 'Transformers: The Last Knight' in London's Leicester Square on Sunday. The fifth instalment of the live-action Transformers film series directed by Michael Bay is said to
Chicago readies for 'Transformers: The Last Knight' premiereChicago Tribune
Jerrod Carmichael sports baby blue suit on 'Transformers' red carpetRolling Out
'Transformers: The Last Knight' Premieres in LondonNews18
The Straits Times –duPont REGISTRY (blog) –seibertron.com
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.