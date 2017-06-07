Start Returning Home Now, Don’t Wait Till October 1 Before Leaving The North – MASSOB To Igbos

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked Ndigbo residing in the North to start returning back home and not to wait for the three-month before leaving the region.

According to MASSOB leader, Comrade Uche Madu, the quit notice did not come as a “surprise.

“MASSOB is aware that such rascality will happen. As a matter of fact, this is the only rascality exhibited by sponsored Arewa youths to forcefully exit the people of Biafra residing in Arewa land that MASSOB will 100 per cent support. Their Boko Haram tactics didn’t work as planned. We pledge our total support towards this divinely approved quit notice.

“MASSOB congratulates the Arewa political, religious, traditional and opinion leaders who sponsored their youths wing by using Arewa House in Kaduna for this greatest meeting of a coalition of Islamic fundamentalist.

“As there is no other alternative to stop Biafra freedom, the northern leaders have resorted to using their youths wing to start terrorising the people of Biafra living in the northern region. What they saw during the sit-at-home exercise to mark the 50th anniversary celebration of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu marvelled them irrespective of the promises made to them by their stooges in Biafra land.

“MASSOB urge our people to start returning home now. Don’t wait till the three months for quit notice to expire. MASSOB is begging our people to re invest their investments back to Biafra land.”

The post Start Returning Home Now, Don’t Wait Till October 1 Before Leaving The North – MASSOB To Igbos appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

