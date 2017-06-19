Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

StarTimes unveils new indigenous channel ‘Isi Mbido’

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Popular pay TV company, StarTimes, has launched a new Igbo entertainment channel ‘Isi Mbido’ on its platform aimed to bring premium entertainment in indigenous Nigerian languages to its valued subscribers; the new package will include entertainment programmes such as movies, music, studio shows and many more. Speaking on the new channel, Acting Brands and Marketing […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.