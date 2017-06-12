State of the nation: Afenifere restates call for restructuring

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has painted a gloomy picture of the state of the nation saying that restructuring remains the panacea to solving the problems facing the country.

In a statement by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, entitled: ‘24 Years After June 12: Whither Nigeria?’ the group said the only way for Nigeria to fulfill its destiny as one country is to ensure “a restructured polity that practices federalism in its truest form.”

Lamenting the current state of Nigeria, Odumakin said it was unfortunate that Nigeria is celebrating the 24th anniversary of June 12 in a state of quagmire.

Odumakin said: “Nigeria marks today the 24th anniversary of the cleanest elections ever held in its checkered history. Unhappily, Nigeria marks this day still labouring under intense strain, palpable uncertainty and extreme apprehension, because Nigeria has failed to learn the lessons of history. And this has confirmed the wisdom of Confucius that “A man who has committed a mistake and does not correct it is making another mistake.

“We have fumbled and wobbled through eighteen years of pretending that our unity is settled, mouthing hackneyed phrases like indissoluble union and “non-negotiable unity”, while the country falls more and more into pieces on a daily basis.”

Besides, he said: “To this end we Afenifere restate the Yoruba belief that the only way that Nigeria would be able to fulfill its destiny as one country is that all Nigerian nationalities should be able to run their lives according to their civilizations in a restructured polity that practices federalism in its truest form. That remains the unchangeable preference of the Yoruba nation. If, however, our compatriots from the North and East are not averse to the continuation of Nigeria as a country, the only acceptable path toward this end is political restructuring.”

Restating the call for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference recommendations, Afenifere’s spokesperson said “Fortunately, we have a roadmap in the recommendations of the last Confab, which must now be pursued and implemented.”

