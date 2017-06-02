State with The Lowest Crime Rate in Nigeria? Get in Here and Find Out!

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Southwest Zone, Mr Foluso Adebanjo, has released the name of the state with the lowest crime rate in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DIG spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday during a working visit, named Ekiti state the state […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

