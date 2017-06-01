Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[Statement] Interior ministry can’t operate like rogue agency, CoG says after Joho drama – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

[Statement] Interior ministry can't operate like rogue agency, CoG says after Joho drama
The Star, Kenya
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho argues with a GSU officer in Miritini, Mombasa, after he was barred from attending President Uhuru Kenyatta's Standard Gauge Railway launch, May 31, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email.
Kenya: Joho Dares Rivals as IEBC Okays Bid for Second TermAllAfrica.com
Governors take on gov't for barring Joho from SGR launchCitizen TV (press release)
– Governor Joho has been cleared to defend his seat on August 8TUKO.CO.KE

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.