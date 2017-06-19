Statistician General reveals main factors that will make Nigeria exit recession

Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale has revealed what will get Nigerian economy out of recession. He spoke in a chat at the weekend with Economic Confidential in Abuja. “If oil prices do not collapse and Niger Delta remains peaceful, by 2018 we would have recovered. It was an extremely difficult period and […]

