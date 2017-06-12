Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Stay away from My Family’- Mabel Makun fires at Freda Francis

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wife of popular comedian AY, Mabel Makun has fired a decisive warning to socialite and ex-girlfriend of musician Iyanya, Freda Francis to stay away from her family. Mabel Makun took to Instagram this morning to give the pregnant MedSpa boss, a stern warning of staying away from her family while sharing a flirty Whatsapp chat…

The post ‘Stay away from My Family’- Mabel Makun fires at Freda Francis appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.