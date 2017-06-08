Stay off civil matters, Army warns soldiers

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA— Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Abia State, Brigadier General Khalifa Ibrahim, has warned soldiers to stop dabbling into civil matters as it is not the responsibility of the military to handle civil matters.

Brigadier-General Khalifa, who stated this while addressing soldiers of 144 Battalion, Asa, Ukwa West council area, Abia State, warned that any soldier caught involving himself in civil matters or illegal duty would be dealt with.

“The responsibility of the military is to fight heinous crimes and not settling civil matters. Civil matters are the responsibility of other security operatives. Any soldier found involving himself in civil matters would be dealt with. Do not go where you are not sent to; if you do so, you have gone against the rules and regulations guiding the military.”

He reminded soldiers of the battalion that the military was sent to tackle kidnapping and other heinous crimes, adding that they performed excellently by reducing the crime rate in Aba and its environs.

The Brigade Commander urged soldiers to show professionalism and be guided by rules of engagement in the course of their duties and commended the Commanding Officer, 144 Battalion, Lt Col. Umar Kassim Sidi, for his effort in combating heinous crimes in Aba and environs.

He also extolled the cordial relationship between the Army and sister security agencies in the state, which he said had gone a long way to curb the rate of crime, stressing that Aba as the hub of commerce and technology in Nigeria, should be safe for the talents and businesses to thrive.

While explaining that the military has been promoting made in Aba products, the Brigade Commander disclosed that military boots made in Aba is now being used by the military and called for a locally produced bullet proof vest to be made available to the Brigade.

