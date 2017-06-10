Pages Navigation Menu

Stella Damasus Blasts Followers Who Called Her A ‘Husband Snatcher’

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus jejely posted beautiful photos with her husband, Daniel Ademinokan and some followers trolled her, calling her a husband snatcher. Daniel Ademinokan and actress, Doris Simeon separated in 2010, and rumours were that Stella was one of the causes of their divorce. Source: Instagram

The post Stella Damasus Blasts Followers Who Called Her A ‘Husband Snatcher’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

