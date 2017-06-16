Stephanie Coker Dishes On Her Beau, Wedding Plans And The Future Is Her In SCHICK Magazine

Nigeria Today

Set to tie the knot this summer, Stephanie Coker reveals more about her beau, wedding plans, 'The Future Is Her' and more in SCHICK Magazine's debut issue. Read excepts below: Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. On her Beau.



and more »