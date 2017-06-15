Steve Harvey Catches Heat for ‘Joke’ About Water Crisis In Response to Flint Caller Who Isn’t a Cavs Fan – Atlanta Black Star
Atlanta Black Star
Steve Harvey Catches Heat for 'Joke' About Water Crisis In Response to Flint Caller Who Isn't a Cavs Fan
Atlanta Black Star
Steve Harvey is from Ohio and is a huge Cleveland Cavaliers fan. (Endemol Shine North America/NBC Universal). Cleveland megafan Steve Harvey took the low road — and a cheap shot — when a caller from Flint, Mich., said the team didn't “deserve jack” …
Steve Harvey tells Flint caller: 'Enjoy your nice brown glass of water'
Steve Harvey: Flint water comments 'simply trash talking about sports'
Steve Harvey Defends Telling Flint Resident To “Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass Of WaterWater”!
