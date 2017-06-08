Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Steve Holland: ‘I believe England can return to the top – that’s why I left Chelsea’ – The Independent

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Steve Holland: 'I believe England can return to the top – that's why I left Chelsea'
The Independent
Steve Holland said he was persuaded to leave Premier League champions Chelsea to take on the same assistant manager role for England, precisely because he feels the national team can finally become champions themselves. The 47-year-old left …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.