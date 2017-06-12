Stock Exchange may expel 56 inactive firms – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Stock Exchange may expel 56 inactive firms
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has marked out about 56 dealing-member firms as inactive, kick-starting the revocation of their licences and expulsion from the stock market. The Nation had earlier reported exclusively the revocation and expulsion of …
