Stock market begins week with N112bn gain

Daily Trust

The equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed yesterday on a positive note, as the market capitalization gained N112 billion to close at N11,803 trillion. The NSE All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by +0.96% to close at 34,135.10 basis …

NSE All-Share Index crosses 34000 mark The Eagle Online



all 2 news articles »