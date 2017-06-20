Stock market begins week with N112bn gain – Daily Trust
Stock market begins week with N112bn gain
The equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed yesterday on a positive note, as the market capitalization gained N112 billion to close at N11,803 trillion. The NSE All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by +0.96% to close at 34,135.10 basis …
