Stock market resumes uptrend with N160bn gain

Daily Trust

The equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed yesterday with a N168bn gain on market capitalisation aided by the performance of SEPLAT and Dangote Cement. Market capitalisation closed positive at N11.299tr after the market on …

NSE LIVE! Equities bounce back with N168bn gain Ripples Nigeria



all 2 news articles »