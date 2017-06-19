Pages Navigation Menu

Stock market sustain bullish trend

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business

NIGERIAN Stock Exchange (NSE) all-share index (ASI) and market capitalisation on Friday appreciated by 1.60 percent and 1.63 percent to close the week at 33,810.56 and N11.692 trillion respectively. “Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE ASeM , NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods […]

