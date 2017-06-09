Stoke City Chairman Peter Coates Insists Jack Butland Will Not Be Sold

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates says the club has no intention of selling England goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer.

“We don’t have the slightest intention of selling him. We want him to be playing for Stoke City for many years to come,” he said. “In the last full season he had he looked the most promising young goalkeeper in England.

“We have only seen a relatively little bit of him since his return towards the end of the season, but during that short time we certainly saw nothing to discourage us about his abilities as a goalkeeper.

“And the fact that England recalled him to the national squad at the first available opportunity suggests he also has a bright future ahead of him on that front too.”

