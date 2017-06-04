Stop asking me out, I am engaged,Blessing Ebigieson begs social media friends

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Yoruba actress and producer of Edo extraction, Blessing Ebigieson doesn’t go around romancing controversies or getting herself into any sort of spats, but it seems the ebony mother of one, is having a hard time, keeping her social media friends, especially the males, in check, as many of them are getting out of turn by getting fresh with her.

The actress, who is usually of cordial disposition had to lose her cool recently by posting a ‘warning’ message to her male friends on Facebook to desist from asking her out. According to her, the requests to date her are simply getting out of hand and she believes she has to do something about it sooner than later.

“Before you call or send message to ask me out, please check my profile very well. It says I am in a relationship. In fact I am engaged. I am 37 years old with an 11 years-old son. I am not some school girl looking for a boyfriend,” she warns.

“ Please let’s respect ourselves. Everyone has their different agenda on social media. I am here to make my business easier by connecting with everyone, mostly my fans. Nothing more please,” she added

Queen Blessing Ebigieson, as she calls herself, recently released a new movie ‘Ibadewa Dewa”, which is in the DVD market and trending on the YouTube channel.

The post Stop asking me out, I am engaged,Blessing Ebigieson begs social media friends appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

