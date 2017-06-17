Stop Beating Drums of War – Lai Mohammed – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Stop Beating Drums of War – Lai Mohammed
Vanguard
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has admonished those beating drums of war through hate speeches and divisive statements to desist in the interest of the nation's unity and safety. Lai Mohammed. The minister gave the advise on …
