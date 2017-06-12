“Stop calling men broke”, Ex #BBA housemate, Beverly Osu advises ladies

Ex Big brother African housemate and beauty model, Beverly Osu took to social medial to talk for men, by advising fellow females to stop calling men broke, especially when they (female) cannot afford whatever the request from men. Below is what she wrote: So, do you agree with her?

The post “Stop calling men broke”, Ex #BBA housemate, Beverly Osu advises ladies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

