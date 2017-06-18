Stop complaining about economy, CAN tells Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged adherents of Christian faith evolve independent means of making their lives and society better and stop complaining about the present economic situation of the country.

Reverend Abare Kalla, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Northeast Zone Northeast spoke at the Zonal annual development conference of the Christian Rural and Urban Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN) held in Gombe on Saturday.

He gave the advice against background that God always create a window of opportunity in every situation that appears calamitous to man.

“If we want to make spirituality a real spirituality, we must take care of our economic because if you look at the situation around us, the church is going poor because we are not doing what Jesus taught us to do.

“We took the gospel so religious, so spiritual that the economic aspect is neglected. So, CRUDAN is supplementing this aspect so that we can become holistic in our gospel

“I don’t like Christian who are so crazy with religiosity and overnight fasting, but their economic aspect is bad because of inaction.

“… the best of a Christian person is somebody who feeds the church from his pocket,” Rev. Kalla explained

He described the Conference as timely, saying, “if there is a better opportunity in the Northeast, this is the right time”

“Gone are the days we waited for foreign aids, what we do for ourselves now counts,” he told Christians.

A participant at the conference and Coordinator of a Non-Governmental Organisation in Taraba state, Pastor Emmanuel Agede said CRUDAN is a holistic development organisation that focuses thematic issues concerning the spirit, soul and body of the individual.

“Every individual should be touched. So, CRUDAN is to bring people together and sensitise them on bringing holistic development to bare in their lives.

This year’s Conference focused on wealth creation for self-reliance where resource persons, Emmanuel Joseph spoke on wealth creation,’

Other speakers were James Jonah spoke on the advantage and use of branded agricultural inputs and Adamu Pukma, a former Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Environment who presented a paper of Climate change and how farmers can key in.

The post Stop complaining about economy, CAN tells Christians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

