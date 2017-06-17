Pages Navigation Menu

Stop complaining about economy – CAN tells Christians

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged adherents of Christian faith to evolve independent means of making their lives and society better and stop complaining about the present economic situation in the country. Reverend Abare Kalla, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Northeast Zone Northeast spoke at the Zonal annual development conference of the Christian […]

