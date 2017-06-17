Stop complaining about economy – CAN tells Christians
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged adherents of Christian faith to evolve independent means of making their lives and society better and stop complaining about the present economic situation in the country. Reverend Abare Kalla, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Northeast Zone Northeast spoke at the Zonal annual development conference of the Christian […]
